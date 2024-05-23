108-Foot Flagpole With Tricolour Mounted Near Line Of Control In J&K

A plaque was unveiled on Thursday to mark its inauguration.

A 108-foot flagpole bearing the Indian tricolour has been mounted at Kaman Post near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to symbolise national pride and unity, officials said on Thursday.

The event was attended by Major General Ashim Kohli (retired) of the Flag Foundation of India, Brigadier K S Dahiya, Commander, Kalapahar Brigade, and other eminent dignitaries, the officials said.

A large number of people, including school children, locals and tourists, were present at the inauguration event, they added.

The dedication of the 108-foot flagpole at Kaman Post commenced with a stirring address to the crowd.

A speaker eloquently recounted the illustrious history of India's national flag, tracing its transformation throughout the years. The guest of honour then officially inaugurated the flagpole, a senior official said.

