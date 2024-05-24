24 Killed By Israeli Army In Gaza

More than 35,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October in Israeli retaliation against Hamas.

At least 24 people were killed overnight when the Israeli army targeted two houses in northern and central Gaza, the media reported.

A total of 16 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed and several others injured after the Israeli army shelled a house in the center of Gaza City on Wednesday night, Palestinian official news agency WAFA said on Thursday.

At dawn on Thursday, the forces targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least eight, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that its operational activities targeting "terrorists" would continue throughout the Gaza Strip.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)