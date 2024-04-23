Bureaucrat Posts Video Of Unsupervised Children Riding Bike, Shares Warning For Parents

Several users highlighted the importance of parental supervision

Children who are under twelve years old are usually too young to be left alone for long periods. They are particularly vulnerable to accidents when left unsupervised, and can also get in other kinds of trouble. Further, they don't have the maturity and skills to respond to an emergency if they're alone. However, in India, many young kids are often seen playing together in the streets.

Highlighting this, Indian Police Service officer Pankaj Nain shared a video on X, showing two young boys recklessly riding a motorcycle. ''What can be more dangerous than this !!! Parents, pls take care of your loved ones. These lives are precious,'' he wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, a young boy is seen riding a motorcycle without any supervision or safety gear, including helmets. As he starts the bike effortlessly, the other boy sits on the back, and the two drive off the road.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 11,000 views and several comments. Many agreed with the IPS officer, and highlighted the importance of parental supervision and called the act ''dangerous.'' Several people expressed their concerns and urged other parents to keep a check on their children and prioritise their safety.

Notably, the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 in India prohibits anyone under 18 years of age from driving a motor vehicle in a public place. A person can drive a motorcycle with an engine capacity of up to 50cc in a public place after turning 16 years old.