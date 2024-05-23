Man Roasts IndiGo With Hilarious Song After Airline Damages His Guitar

IndiGo took notice of the video quickly

Recent reports highlight a growing concern among travellers: the airline mishandling of luggage, especially delicate items like musical instruments. A musician named Piyush Kapoor took a unique approach to raise awareness of this issue.

"You don't need to bend any wires or do anything else. Just book an IndiGo or any other flight, put it in a hard case or not, and the airline will break it down to ensure that you get that tremolo effect for free," he shared with his followers, even playing the damaged guitar to demonstrate the "music effect" while poking fun at the airline.

"Thank you @indigo.6e. Its been a long time to this incredible discovery, i left a thank you note for you at the airport but never heard from you. I dont even know how you guys managed to crack it open this way," before adding a more serious note, "Its time airlines teach their baggage handlers what the "Fragile" sticker means," he further wrote.

See the video here:

IndiGo took notice of the video quickly. They responded to Mr. Kapoor saying, "Mr Kapoor, we understand the sentimental value of personal items like your guitar. Rest assured, we prioritise the care of our customers' belongings and will work diligently to address this for you. Please share your travel details and contact number via DM to enable us to connect with you."

In response, Mr Kapoor wanted to make it clear that he wasn't looking for money. His main goal was to bring attention to how baggage handlers need to handle musical instruments more carefully. He acknowledged that accidents can happen, but he believes it's important to take responsibility right away.

The guitarist appreciated their response and expressed hope that all airlines would follow suit.



