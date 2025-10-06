Advertisement
First Image Of 3I/ATLAS Captured By Mars Perseverance Rover? Internet Buzzes With Theories

The photo shows a glowing cylindrical object, leaving many wondering if it's an alien spaceship.

Read Time: 3 mins
The comet, which flew by Mars on October 3, is estimated to be around 46 kilometers in diameter.
  • Image of comet 3I/ATLAS by Mars Perseverance rover shows bright, cylindrical object in sky
  • Comet 3I/ATLAS flew by Mars on October 3, measuring around 46 kilometres in diameter
  • Experts say image shape likely caused by long exposure, not actual cylindrical form
An alleged photo of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover, has gone viral on social media. The image shows a bright, cylindrical object zooming through the Martian sky, fueling speculation about its true nature. Some are questioning whether it's a comet or an "alien mothership," as suggested by Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb. However, experts suggest the unusual shape is likely an artifact of the long integration time used to capture the image, rather than an actual cylindrical shape.

The comet, which flew by Mars on October 3, is estimated to be around 46 kilometers in diameter and is moving at an incredible 60 km/sec.

Amid this, several people are claiming to have found the first image of the mysterious object by analysing NASA's raw images. Enthusiasts like Stefan Burns and Simeon Schmauß have been poring over the data, with some sharing their findings online. Burns created a time-lapse using 9 minutes of images captured by Mars Perseverance on October 2nd, observing an object moving rapidly across the night sky.

Schmauß also spotted a faint smudge of light near the comet's predicted location, sparking intense speculation. His analysis suggests NASA's Perseverance rover might have captured an early glimpse of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on October 1st as it zoomed past Mars.

"After stacking 20 images from Mastcam-Z, I found a faint smudge of light in the constellation Corona Borealis close to the location where the comet was expected," he wrote.

If confirmed, the Perseverance images could offer the earliest glimpse of 3I/ATLAS from Mars' surface, shared online. 

Here are other posts going viral:

Comet or Alien Probe?

The object was first spotted by NASA on July 1, 2025, and has since captured the attention of scientists worldwide for its unusual trajectory and cosmic origins. Classified as a comet, 3I/ATLAS is only the third confirmed interstellar visitor to the solar system, following ‘Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019, as per NASA.

Comet 3I/ATLAS is on a one-way trip through our solar system, following a hyperbolic trajectory that's unlike the elliptical orbits of typical comets born in our cosmic neighborhood. This means it'll zip through our vicinity and head back into interstellar space.

Recently Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb sparked debate by suggesting 3I/ATLAS might be an alien probe, sent to explore our solar system. Loeb's hypothesis, detailed in his book "Extraterrestrial", is based on the comet's unusual path and speed, but most scientists attribute its behaviour to natural cometary processes. 

Avi Loeb points to 3I/ATLAS's unusual speed and trajectory as evidence that warrants further investigation, arguing that dismissing the possibility of a non-natural origin could mean missing out on crucial discoveries. While most scientists classify 3I/ATLAS as a likely comet, Loeb emphasises the importance of exploring all possibilities, especially when observations don't fit existing models. 

Does it pose a threat to Earth?

Comet 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth. At its closest approach, it'll be 1.8 AU (170 million miles) away, which is over four times the distance between Earth and the Moon. NASA and ESA has assured it's a safe, distant observer, far too remote to influence our planet. 

