Video Of African King's Arrival In UAE With 15 Wives, 100 Aides Resurfaces

An old video of Eswatini's King Mswati III arriving in Abu Dhabi has drawn attention to the African monarch's extravagant lifestyle. The clip, which first surfaced in July, captures the king's grand entrance at Abu Dhabi airport with multiple wives and a huge entourage.

In the footage, the king is seen stepping off a private jet dressed in traditional attire. A group of elegantly dressed women follow him. A text overlay on the clip reads, "Swaziland king arrived at Abu Dhabi with 15 wives and 100 servants. His father, King Sobhuza II, had 125 wives."

Reports also suggest that King Mswati III was accompanied by 30 of his children as well during the Abu Dhabi trip. The large delegation reportedly caused a temporary disruption at the airport, prompting security officials to close multiple terminals to accommodate the royal party.

The surfaced video prompted criticism, with many users underlining the stark contrast between King Mswati III's lavish lifestyle and the everyday struggles of the country's citizens.

Several expressed anger over the opulent display. One user remarked, "All this while his people have no electricity or running power," while another questioned, "Is this a rich enough country to afford a private jet?"

Some went further, condemning the king's excess in sharper terms. "This person roams in private jets while his people starve to death," wrote one outraged user. Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, "And they want money to feed children in Africa."

One joked, "Is there any coordinator in his house to manage all his wives?"

Royal Wealth

King Mswati III, Africa's last absolute monarch, has ruled the small southern African nation since 1986 and has a personal fortune exceeding $1 billion, according to multiple reports.

The Kingdom faces a collapsed health and education system, shortages of drugs in public hospitals, and financially struggling students dropping out of universities reliant on donations. The World Bank reported that unemployment rose from 23% to 33.3% in 2021, amid escalating costs of basic commodities. Meanwhile, the King owns shares in companies across construction, tourism, agriculture, telecommunications, and forestry, as per Swaziland News.

Known for his extravagant lifestyle and traditional royal customs, King Mswati is said to select a new bride each year during the Reed Dance ceremony, which is a centuries-old ritual that reportedly attracts both admiration and criticism.

While the royal family enjoys immense wealth, life for most citizens tells a different story. Reports suggest that nearly 60% of Eswatini's population lives below the poverty line.