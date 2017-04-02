Meme-Based Makeup Looks Are Taking Over The Internet

A post shared by Chelsey Wolz (@chelseywolz) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

A post shared by Alexis Dosamantes (@_makeupbyalexis) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

A post shared by Kate Irving Makeup (@kate.irving.makeup) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:25am PST

A post shared by Morgan Mcloughlin (@mua.morgan.mc) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Me: don't contribute to the meme makeup trend

Inner Me: do it pic.twitter.com/W3rrUkugak