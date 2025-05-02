CBSE Result 2025: What We Know So Far About Release Date Of Class 10 and 12 Results

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. News about CBSE results has been constantly ranking very high on Google search There are claims that CBSE board exam can be declared on Friday, May 2 However, there is no confirmation from the board

CBSE Board Result 2025: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts to important and widely recognised examinations - Class 10 board exam and Class 12 board exam. These exams are considered prestigious and significant because they are not only standardised across the country, but are aligned with national entrance exams and crucial for future admissions. So, any news related to the buzz around the declaration of these results generate a lot of user interest. In his exam season, the news about CBSE results has been constantly ranking very high on Google search trends. This is because various media outlets have claimed that CBSE board results can be declared on Friday, May 2.

However, the board has not made any official announcement in this regard. In fact, the CBSE board results may not be released until after the weekend.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 exams got over on March 18 and Class 12 board exams concluded on April 4. More than 24 lakh students took the CBSE Class 10 exams and 17.88 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams.

The buzz around CBSE board results can be gauged from the fact that social media platforms are seeing hashtags like #CBSE2025, #CBSEResults trending on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms.

For Class 12 students, the results carry immense weight. College admissions competitive exams and even career choices hinge on these marks. With top universities becoming more selective each year, every decimal point matters.

Meanwhile, Class 10 students face a different kind of pressure: Stream selection. A good result opens the door to coveted streams like Science or Commerce, setting the tone for next two years of study.

Once the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results are declared, students will be able to check their scorecards on the board's official websites. The results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Websites to check CBSE results:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

How to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 results

Visit the CBSE results portal at results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link for "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025."

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code.

Click "Submit" to view your result.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Students can send an SMS in the format "cbse10" or "cbse12" followed by their Roll Number, School Code, and Centre Number to 7738299899 to receive their results.

Students must remember that they need 33% marks in each subject to qualify toe board exam successfully.

