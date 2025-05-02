"Shashi Tharoor Is Here": PM's "Sleepless Nights" Jibe At Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala today has once again put the spotlight on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The Prime Minister referenced Mr Tharoor by name and suggested that the Congress MP's presence at the event would "disturb the sleep" of some.

"Today, Shashi Tharoor is sitting here. Today's program will disturb the sleep of some people. The message has gone wherever it had to go." PM Modi said from the dais.

The Prime Minister's direct reference to Mr Tharoor, a four-term Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, marks a rare moment of public acknowledgement across the aisle. The remarks follow weeks of mounting speculation around Mr Tharoor's place within the Congress party, especially in Kerala, where he has increasingly projected his individual standing as distinct from the party's state leadership.

Mr Tharoor's decision to personally receive Prime Minister Modi at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, despite facing flight delays due to what he termed the "dysfunctional" state of Delhi's airport, did not go unnoticed. A photo of Mr Tharoor greeting the Prime Minister has gone viral on social media.

"Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency," Mr Tharoor posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency. Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been…" Mr Tharoor posted on X (formerly Twitter) on May 1, 2025.

Mr Tharoor's presence alongside PM Modi came at a time when his relationship with his party's leadership, particularly in Kerala, has been a topic of discussion. Over recent months, Mr Tharoor has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with what he characterises as a "leadership vacuum" in the state Congress unit.

He has also held meetings with senior Congress figures recently, including Rahul Gandhi, to discuss his future within the party, although no concrete outcomes have been publicised.

In March this year, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, recently appointed BJP Kerala unit chief, praised Mr Tharoor for his comments acknowledging India's vaccine diplomacy and the government's handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"They have become enlightened," Mr Chandrasekhar remarked, thanking Mr Tharoor and others in the Congress for recognising what he described as the Modi government's achievements.

He also recalled previous praise from Mr Tharoor, such as referring to PM Modi as a "much tougher negotiator" following comments made by US President Donald Trump. "Better late than never," Mr Chandrasekhar added.

Though Mr Tharoor did not name PM Modi directly in his magazine article on India's vaccine diplomacy, his words were seen as a tacit endorsement. "India's efforts were appreciated, enhancing its reputation as a responsible global leader," he wrote.

The Congress Party's central leadership has attempted to project unity. Rahul Gandhi recently shared a silhouette image of Kerala Congress leaders standing together, including what appears to be Tharoor's outline, with the caption: "They stand as one."

Mr Tharoor, for his part, has consistently maintained that his remarks have been taken out of context and that he remains committed to the Congress party's goals. He has, however, not ruled out "options" should the party decide it no longer needs his services.

The port event itself was a high-profile occasion. The Vizhinjam International Seaport, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore, is one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects. The port is being developed by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd under a public-private partnership and is positioned to emerge as a critical transhipment hub in international maritime trade.

PM Modi arrived at the site by helicopter and surveyed the facilities on foot, wearing a hard hat as he was briefed on the operations.