12th Century Shrine, An Ancient Label: Row Erupts Over 'Jagannath Dham' Tag

The inauguration of a new Jagannath temple in Digha has become the centre of a controversy between eastern neighbours Odisha and West Bengal. At the core of the dispute is the West Bengal government's reference to the temple as "Jagannath Dham," a term historically and scripturally reserved for the 12th-century Puri temple, considered one of the four primary pilgrimage sites of Hinduism.

The naming has been met with strong objections from religious scholars, priests and servitors in Odisha, who argue that the use of the title "Dham" implies a status and sanctity that can neither be replicated nor claimed without distorting centuries of tradition.

Built over an area of 22 acres and at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, the Digha temple is being projected as both a religious and tourist destination. Slogans such as "No need to go to Puri to see Jagannath Dham and the sea" have also surfaced, triggering sharp responses.

Historic Title Sparks Modern Dispute

The term "Dham" is not a mere honorific in Hindu theology. Traditionally, it refers to sacred sites associated with Hinduism. Adi Shankaracharya, the 8th-century philosopher and theologian designated Puri as one of the four "Dhams" of India, with the others being Badrinath, Dwarka, and Rameswaram. These are not interchangeable labels.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, the internationally acclaimed sand artist and a Padma Shri awardee from Odisha, in a letter addressed to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed concern that calling the Digha temple a "Jagannath Dham" would mislead devotees and disrespect the unique identity of the Puri shrine.

"This statement has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Jagannath devotees worldwide," Mr Pattnaik wrote. "According to our sacred scriptures, there exists only one Jagannath Dham, which is located in Puri. Associating any other temple with the title may lead to confusion and contradict long-standing spiritual and Hindu cultural traditions."

The artist has urged the Odisha government to engage with its West Bengal counterpart to clarify the matter and, if necessary, seek rectification. Copies of the letter have also been sent to Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The official promotional materials issued by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government have further fanned the flames. One such advertisement included an image closely resembling the 'Neelachakra' with 'Bana', an emblem that has long been associated exclusively with the Puri temple.

Critics argue that this move points to appropriation by the Bengal government that blurs the distinctions between the two sites.

Political Undercurrents

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has issued an open letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, demanding clarity on whether the new structure is a temple or a cultural centre. Mr Adhikari cited tender documents from the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), which describe the site as "Jagannath Dham Sanskriti Kendra," not a temple.

"If this is a cultural centre, why is the public being invited to a temple inauguration?" he asked. "The invitation card must clearly state what is being inaugurated, a temple or a centre."

In a previous statement in late 2023, Mr Adhikari also questioned the legality of using public funds for religious infrastructure, citing the constitutional separation of religion and state. He pointed to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, constructed entirely through public donations under an independent trust.

Political commentators have also pointed out that the decision to inaugurate such a prominent temple in a location like Digha, just a few hours from Kolkata, is not only religiously motivated but carries political implications. With assembly elections in West Bengal approaching, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is keen to broaden its appeal among Hindu voters, given constant allegations by the BJP that Ms Banerjee's party engages in appeasement politics.