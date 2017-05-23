Indian Student Touches American Dean's Feet, Twitter Cracks Up

An Indian student left his American dean surprised as he bowed down to touch his feet.

@pannu_hardeep@Trollacharya Nothing bad, but see the look on dean's face. He thought it was something with his feet. - Mukul Tyagi (@mukultyagi123) May 20, 2017

@Trollacharya@priyansh2106 The professor didn't realize what has happened ?This guy touched his feet with a very good intention as a Guru, pic.twitter.com/lzcXEiK6A7 - Arzoo (@Arzoo2) May 20, 2017

@Trollacharya@ugrasrava U can remove an indian from india but you cannot remove india from an indian - Shivam (@Shivam2628) May 21, 2017