Farm Plagued By Hundreds Of Rodents. Video Is Really Disgusting "The ground was almost black"

81 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gav Lehmann was working at a farm when he witnessed the infestation



Many parts in Australia are battling a mice plague because of South Australia experiencing the wettest summer in 80 years. Experts say mice populations in some areas have grown to astronomically levels as wet weather ensures plenty of food for the rodents.



A farmer witnessed the plague first hand at a farm in South Adelaide. Gav Lehmann was working at a property in Warnertown on Friday night when he witnessed something terrifying - the farm bustling with hundreds of mice. The rodents, perhaps, running for their lives when they felt a human's presence.



Mr Lehmann quickly captured the sight on his mobile phone.



"I just went around the corner and there they were," he said.





He told



"By the time I switched my camera on, I probably missed half of them. The ground was almost black," he said.



Click for more





Someone call Pied Piper because his services are urgently needed in Australia.Many parts in Australia are battling a mice plague because of South Australia experiencing the wettest summer in 80 years. Experts say mice populations in some areas have grown to astronomically levels as wet weather ensures plenty of food for the rodents.A farmer witnessed the plague first hand at a farm in South Adelaide. Gav Lehmann was working at a property in Warnertown on Friday night when he witnessed something terrifying - the farm bustling with hundreds of mice. The rodents, perhaps, running for their lives when they felt a human's presence.Mr Lehmann quickly captured the sight on his mobile phone."I just went around the corner and there they were," he said.He told Adelaide Now that what he recorded wasn't even a fraction of the infestation."By the time I switched my camera on, I probably missed half of them. The ground was almost black," he said.Click for more trending news