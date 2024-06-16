Study Abroad: Australian University Invites Applications For Scholarship Programme

Australia's Deakin University has announced the Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship Programme (VSMSP) 2024 for Indian students. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

The university is offering 10 full-fee scholarships, each valued at over Rs 60 lakh, for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies across any discipline at its campuses in Victoria, Australia. One of these scholarships will be specifically dedicated to sports studies.

These scholarships are part of the 'Changing Lives' initiative. "Every year, the programme rewards Indian students with consistently high academic performance and the potential to make a lasting impact globally with the opportunity to study in Australia at Deakin University," the university said in an official release.

The scholarships will be awarded to Indian students who clear the selection process held by the Deakin South Asia office based in New Delhi.

Eligible candidates are required to fulfill the minimum requirements and will go through an application review, referee recommendations, online interviews, and in-person panel interviews with neutral representatives from academia and industry.

Eligibility Criteria:

For Undergraduate Courses:

Students must reside in India.

Year 12 students can submit predicted scores when applying, but final selection will be based on actual results.

Must meet the English language proficiency requirements for the selected course/area of study at Deakin University.

Must have significant achievements in co-curricular activities.

For Postgraduate Courses:

Students must reside in India.

Must have 85% or above in Year 12 scores from CBSE/ICSE/State Board or 80% or above in an undergraduate degree.

Must meet the English language proficiency requirements for their chosen course/area of study at Deakin University.

Must have significant achievements in co-curricular activities.

Selection criteria include academic performance, a balanced profile including co-curricular accomplishments, community involvement, and proficiency in English.

Prospective candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility requirements and promptly submit the necessary documentation specified by Deakin University.

Moreover, Deakin University provides various scholarships and grants, which can cover up to 25% of the entire tuition fees, aimed at students seeking a top-tier education at Deakin's campuses within Australia.