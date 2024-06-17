Goods Train That Hit Kanchanjunga Express Had Overshot Signal

A war room has been set up in Delhi to coordinate rescue measures.

Kanchanjunga Express accident: The good trains that hit a Kolkata-bound express train this morning in West Bengal's Darjeeling district had overshot the signal, officials said. At least five died and two dozen passengers suffered injuries after the express train traveling from Silchar, Assam to Sealdah, Kolkata was hit by the goods train from behind near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri. Two coaches of the express train were derailed, it is learnt.

Kanchanjunga Express is frequently used by tourists to travel to the popular hill station of Darjeeling. The route crosses the narrow strip of land called Chicken's Corridor, which links the Northeast with the rest of the country.

The route is an automatic signal section and remains extremely busy with parallel lines, which means there are higher chances of other trains being around.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the injured are being shifted to the hospital.

"Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site," he said.

Disaster response teams and medical help have been rushed to the site, said an online post by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," she posted on X.

The passenger train had two parcel vans and a guard coach in the rear, which is believed to have significantly reduced the impact of collision.

The Railways has been upgrading all trains with the new LHB coaches, but the Kanchanjunga Express has been running with old coaches made by Integral Coach Factory.

Helpline numbers released by the Railways: 033-23508794 and 033-23833326 (Sealdah) and 03612731621, 03612731622 and 03612731623 at Guwahati.