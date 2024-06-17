Video: US Barista Smashes Customer's Windshield After He Throws Coffee At Her

Ms Lee stated that she acted in self-defence

A recent incident at a coffee shop has sparked a debate on appropriate customer behaviour in the service industry. CCTV footage, now widely circulated online, shows a customer allegedly upset about beverage pricing throwing drinks at the barista. The barista, Emma Lee (23), has expressed her intention to pursue legal action against the customer, Fox Newsreported.

This incident highlights the importance of respectful interactions between customers and service providers. Ms Lee has also stated that this was not the first instance of disrespectful behaviour from this particular customer.

Having worked her way up from employee to owner of Taste of Heaven Espresso in South Seattle, Lee knows her regular customers' orders by heart.

"When it went for sale, I was like, I need it," Lee said.

Pulling out the hammer is insane pic.twitter.com/pyGbEPKB3P — Wild content (@NoCapFights) June 16, 2024

What Emma didn't need was a customer throwing drinks at her. Her reaction was swift: the customer's windshield shattered following a heated 15-minute exchange over the price of a coffee and water.

"You don't get to name your own price," Lee recounted, explaining the incident. She also took the customer's words personally when he said, "Nobody is going to miss you."

"It was a threat," Emma said. "It's okay for him to be outraged about the price of his drinks, enough to assault me, but it's not appropriate for me to respond?"

Lee explained that the customer ordered a 32-ounce coffee and a 24-ounce water, totalling about $22. She often tries to defuse such situations by charging an even $20, but this time, she claims the customer insisted on paying less than that amount.

"No one is forcing you to come here," Lee said. "The argument that he didn't know or was scammed doesn't hold up. The prices are listed," she said.

The argument escalated when the customer backed up his car, got out, and became increasingly aggressive.

"It was a threat after screaming, spitting, and trying to pry open the window, I felt in danger," Lee said.

Ms Lee stated that she acted in self-defence, citing her right to protect her property.

Despite the frightening encounter, Lee stands by her actions and is ready to face any legal consequences.

"Why should this kind of interaction be expected because of the environment? It's disgusting," Lee said. "It's okay for him to be outraged, but it's not appropriate for me to respond?"

Police were called, and Emma has since filed charges for misdemeanour assault. The customer is banned from the stand but could take her to small claims court to cover the cost of his windshield.