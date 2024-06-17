'He Looks Different': Wild Theories Over Joe Biden's Appearance

Joe Biden will contest the US presidential election later this year.

Discussions about US President Joe Biden's age and health have taken centrestage as he gears up for a re-election campaign in 2024. Mr Biden, who turned 81 in November 2023, is already the oldest sitting President in US history. Questions about his physical and cognitive abilities abound, especially given the demanding nature of the American presidency. Several videos in recent months show Biden looking frail and confused at events.

In one video, he stands unusually still for 30 seconds during a White House Juneteenth concert as others around him dance. In another, he 'salutes' Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Many users are claiming, without furnishing proof, that it is not Biden but a body double in various videos. A widely circulated video on X suggests that he is being impersonated through the use of CIA mask technology.

The accompanying video, viewed nearly 5 million times, claims to show "documentation" depicting the changes in Mr Biden's appearance - like earlobes, chin and skin texture. The post also alleges that the US President has changed his signature after 30 years.

Recently Images Of Joe Biden Have Been Going Viral, Many Questioning If He's Being Impersonated Using The CIA Mask Technology



This Is Documentation Showing The Changes Seen In Joe Biden



Not only does he look completely different, have changing earlobes, changing chins, changing… pic.twitter.com/clQcu5PRe7 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 16, 2024

The video has generated mixed reactions on X.

"I admit it. He looks different. I've been saying this for a few years now. Something isn't right here, no matter what they try to tell us. If this is a big ruse on the American people, and Joey isn't who they claim he is, or as "fit as he is"," commented one user.

"The frequent change of Biden's appearance is definitely not normal," said another.

However, doubts have also been raised about the doppelganger theory. "I don't know... I've never bought into this theory. Politicians are surrounded every day by colleagues, staff, security, press, they have families, friends, neighbours, and acquaintances. You may be able to fake someone's face. You may be able to fake their voice. But you would never be able to completely capture their mannerisms and quirks and intricate details of their personal relationships," one comment read.

One user, @Zegdie, argued it could be due to medical reasons. "Dementia changes your appearance and the meds they give him to try and keep him alert for a function. He tires easily which also gives him that drained look. It's getting worse with each passing day. He's headed to Camp David for ten days to rest up for the Trump-Biden debate."

This is hardly the first time such absurd claims have gone viral. Forbes cited one such claim last year. The tweet sharing a CNN clip of Mr Biden's return to the US after his Israel visit in October 2023 gained significant attention, amassing over 2.8 million views, but it lacked research or any proof to back the claim.

Forbes said the tweet went viral due to radical changes introduced by Elon Musk after buying the company.