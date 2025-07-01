After F Bomb On Live TV, Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden Son Of A B***h

While touring the Florida Everglades' newest migrant detention centre in "Alligator Alcatraz" on Tuesday afternoon with members of his cabinet - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, US president Donald Trump alleged that former president Joe Biden wanted to put him there.

"Hey, Biden wanted me in here," Trump said as Noem and DeSantis laughed beside him. "He wanted me [in here]. It didn't work out, but he wanted me in here." Subsequently, Trump could clearly be heard saying, "That son of a bitch," under his breath.

From the White House to ICE detention: Trump says, "Biden wanted me in here, that son of a b*tch." pic.twitter.com/Kf05mBoJMC — Thalvox (@Thalvox) July 1, 2025

The video showed a large hall that will eventually be used to detain migrants. It included bunk beds in metal cages. A reporter said that the temperature of the room would be kept at a reasonable temperature, to which Trump responded by saying Biden wanted to put him in similar conditions.

Earlier during the tour, Trump and Noem spoke about the idea of prosecuting CNN over their recent reporting about an app that would track the movements of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Noem answered a question by a reporter at the detention centre saying, "Yeah, we're working with the Department of Justice to see if we can prosecute them for that. Because what they're doing is actively encouraging people to avoid law enforcement activities, operations, and we're going to actually go after them and prosecute with the partnership of Pam [Bondi] if we can, because what they are doing we believe is illegal."

Trump added that CNN falsely reported the US strikes on Iran. He said, "And they may very well be prosecuted also for having given false reports on the attack in Iran. They were given totally false reports. It was totally obliterated. And our people have to be celebrated, not come home and say, "What do you mean we didn't hit the target?" We hit the target quickly. You know, the pilots came home, they said we hit the target quickly. So they may very well be prosecuted for that. What they did there, we think, is totally illegal."

Critics of Trump's harsh immigration crackdown have called the site in the Everglades swamp inhumane, but the Republican embraced the controversy as he attended its official opening.

