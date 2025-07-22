"F**k Him, He's Not Actor": Why Joe Biden's Son Is Angry With George Clooney

Former US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, slammed actor and mega Democrat donor George Clooney, for his 2024 op-ed in The New York Times calling on the Democratic Party to change their Presidential nominee for the 2024 US elections. In an interview with the US outlet Channel 5, Biden's son shared his thoughts on why his father bombed in the debate with Donald Trump before dropping out of the presidential re-election race.

During the lengthy talk, Hunter Biden also talked about his well-documented substance abuse, but denied the allegation that cocaine found in the White House belonged to him.

"Fuck him and everybody around him. I don't have to be fucking nice," the younger Biden said on Clooney.

"I agree with Quentin Tarantino. Fucking George Clooney is not a fucking actor. He is fucking like ... I don't know what he is. He's a brand," he added, referring to the well-known film director's remark on the Hollywood actor.

Remembering events leading to the end of his father's political career, Biden raised questions on Clooney's credibility as a political commentator despite his friendship with Barack Obama, the former Democratic president.

"Really, do you think in middle America, that voter in Green Bay, Wisconsin, gives a shit what George Clooney thinks about who she should vote for?... He's a great friend with Barack Obama. Fuck you. What do you have to do with fucking anything? Why do I have to fucking listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who's given 52 years of his fucking life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the fucking New York Times?" he said in a podcast with former chair of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison.

George Clooney was among the first high-profile Democratic supporters to publicly pressure Joe Biden into leaving the presidential race. In a July 10, 2024, op-ed titled "I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee", Oscar-winning actor and producer talked about the then-setting 81-year-old President's deteriorating health and said he was no longer the politician he was in 2010 or 2020.

Less than two weeks later, Biden announced he was quitting the race.

The younger Biden claimed that he believed the Hollywood actor created his father because he was upset that Joe Biden had criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on war crime charges-- a move recommended by Cooney's human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney.

"He was bitching to the White House staff, the senior staff, that he was so angry that the president would criticise the arrest warrant. He was very, very angry that my dad did not pay homage to her or something," Biden added.

He also acknowledged that his father had an "absolutely horrible" debate against Trump before dropping out of the presidential race and claimed that one of the reasons for that was because Biden was "tired as shit".

"They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage and looks like he's a deer in the headlights, and it feeds into every fucking story that anybody wants to tell," he said.

Hunter Biden, who had very public struggles with substance abuse, also denied that the cocaine that was found in a White House locker in 2023 belonged to him.

"Why would I bring cocaine into the White House and stick it into a cubby outside ... the situation room in the West Wing?" he asked, asserting that he has been sober since June 2019

The FBI has reopened the probe into the cocaine case after Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.