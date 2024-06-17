"Not Time For Politics": Ashwini Vaishnaw Amid Opposition Fire Over Crash

Ashwini Vaishnaw took a flight from Delhi soon after news about the accident broke

Hours after a train crash in West Bengal's Darjeeling district left at least nine people dead and 50 injured, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reached the accident site near Rangapani station. Mr Vaishnaw took a flight from Delhi to Bagdogra, followed by a drive and a bike ride to the accident spot. He also visited the injured admitted to a nearby hospital.

Speaking to the media, Mr Vaishnaw assured a thorough probe into what led to the accident. "Rescue operation is over, our focus in now on restoration. This is not the time for politics," he said, responding to questions on the Opposition's criticism of the Railways in the wake of the crash.

The accident, according to Railways authorities, took place around 9 am today. Preliminary probe suggests that the crash was caused after the goods train overshot a signal and hit the Kanchanjunga Express from behind. The Express train was travelling from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah in Kolkata.

One factor which limited casualties is the fact that the rear part of Kanchanjunga Express comprised of the parcel coach and the guard's coach and the passenger compartments further ahead suffered less impact. Three railway personnel, including the loco pilot of the goods train and the guard of the Express train, died in the crash.

#BengalTrainAccident: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to shortly visit the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site in Darjeeling district. pic.twitter.com/gbzCfdTCbI — NDTV (@ndtv) June 17, 2024

The route on which the accident took place connects Bengal with the Northeastern cities of Silchar and Agartala and is on the Chicken's Neck corridor -- the link between the Northeast and the rest of the country.

The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those killed in the accident, Rs 2.5 lakh for those with serious injuries and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed their condolences for the families of the victims.

The Opposition, too, has expressed condolences and accused the BJP-led government of neglecting the Railways.

Mr Kharge said the Narendra Modi government "has indulged in the utter mismanagement of the Railway Ministry". "As a responsible Opposition, it is our bounden duty to underline how the Modi Govt has systematically converted the Rail Ministry into a platform of 'Camera-driven' self-promotion! Today's tragedy is yet another reminder of this stark reality," Mr Kharge posted on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said train accidents in the last 10 years were the result of Narendra Modi government's mismanagement and negligence. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, targeted the Centre over the crash.