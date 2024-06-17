Robot Or Human? Video Of Waitress Serving Food At Chinese Restaurant Goes Viral

While some loved the innovative concept and found it creative, others called it creepy.

The adoption of robotics has gained massive popularity in the food service industry. Restaurants and cafes worldwide are now using robotics in numerous areas of restaurant operations, including serving, bussing and food preparation. Now, a video has surfaced online showing a humanoid robot waitress serving food to customers at a Chinese hotpot restaurant. However, there is a twist in the tale.

If you look closely, you will notice it's an actual woman and not a robot. In the video, the waitress pretends to be a robot and serves food to customers with robotic-like movements.

''Behold our incredible AI robot waitress in action, serving food with unmatched precision and efficiency! Her fluid, mechanical movements and impeccable timing make it seem like she's straight out of a sci-fi movie. But look closely and you might catch subtle hints that reveal the true talent behind this captivating performance. It's a fascinating blend of technology and artistry, showcasing just how lifelike our creations can be when paired with human ingenuity,'' the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

While some loved the innovative concept and found it creative, others called it creepy. Some were still confused about whether the waitress was a robot or a real woman. One user wrote, ''That's a human! A robot doesn't need to act like a robot. The back and forth are common robot popping moves. If you have seen enough of it it's easy to identify.''

Another commented, ''I'd rather that thing not be around when I'm eating.'' A third said, ''That's a woman. Very popular for attracting customers to her restaurant by acting like a humanoid robot.''

A fourth added, ''It's a real girl who studied robot movements. It's just for the customer's fun.''

China has been renowned for its cutting-edge technology and innovative advancements. The country became increasingly dependent on technology during the pandemic and deployed robots to maintain safety protocols by reducing human interaction.

Many restaurants across the world are also relying on robots to supplement their workforces by delivering meals to tables. The robots are expected to streamline manual tasks carried out by human staff and help improve services and productivity.