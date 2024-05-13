CBSE Board Results 2024 Spark Meme Fest On Social Media

CBSE declared the results of the Class 12 and 10 examinations for 2024 today.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Class 12 and 10 examinations for 2024 today. A total of 87.98 per cent of students cleared the CBSE Class 12 board exams, while a total of 93.60 per cent sailed through the Class 10 board exams. Now, as the board announced the results, many flocked to social media to celebrate their achievement and share funny memes and reactions. From GIFs and pictures capturing the shock of unexpected results to jokes about less-than-ideal marks, internet users flooded X (formerly Twitter) with amusing takes on the exam experience.

Take a look at the top trending memes that have left social media users chuckling:

Guys who literally woke up and check their results. Situations of the 12th class students right now#CBSEResults#CBSEpic.twitter.com/HioAUGb4eU — Sidra (@SidRa18350) May 13, 2024

Every Bua's Face After She Get To Know That You Scored 96% In Board Exams#CBSE#CBSEResultspic.twitter.com/6FMewj2uxj — Shreyash Shukla (@Shreyashh_ss) May 13, 2024

Coming back to results, more than 24,000 Class 12 students have scored above 95 per cent, and over 1.16 lakh students secured marks above 90 per cent. A total of 1,84,17 schools participated in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations held across 7,126 centres. The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.91 per cent. The Delhi region witnessed a pass percentage of 94.9 per cent. The passing percentage for girls stands at 91.52 per cent, while for boys, it is 85.12 per cent.

Also read | CBSE Board Results 2024: 87.98% Students Pass Class 12 Board Exams, 24,000 Score Above 95%

Over 47,000 Class 10 students have secured marks exceeding 95 per cent, while more than 2 lakh have achieved scores above 90 per cent. A total of 25,724 schools administered the 10th board examinations across 7,603 centers nationwide. The Trivandrum region boasted the highest pass rate, with an impressive 99.75 percent, while Guwahati recorded the lowest at 77.94 per cent. Delhi region witnessed an overall pass percentage of 98.61 per cent.

The CBSE 10th and 12th exam results can be accessed on the official websites, including cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.