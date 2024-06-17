UP Woman Drugged And Gang-Raped By Instagram Friend, His Associate

The woman alleged that they gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men after being given a cold drink laced with sedatives at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

The victim, a resident of Meerut, said in her complaint, that she befriended a man on Instagram who claimed to work at a bank. He offered to help her get a job at the bank.

The accused allegedly sent his friend and asked the woman to come to Dehradun with him on the promise of a job. But he did not meet her there. Later, she was directed by the man's accomplice to Thanabhavan in Shamli district, where she met the accused.

The woman alleged that they gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives and then took her to a hotel where they gang-raped her.

Police have registered a case based on the woman's complaint and have initiated an investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)