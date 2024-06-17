Kanchanjunga Express Accident LIVE Updates: 5 Dead After Passenger Express-Goods Train Collide In West Bengal's Darjeeling

Train Accident in West Bengal Live: 5 people have been killed, 25 others have injured
Five people were killed and 25 passengers were injured after a good train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express travelling to Kolkata from Assam's Silchar in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The goods train rammed the passenger express from behind near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri.
The impact of the collision derailed two coaches of the passenger train. The Kanchanjunga Express is a daily train that connects Bengal with the Northeastern cities of Silchar and Agartala. This route is in the Chicken's Neck corridor, which connects the Northeast with the rest of the country.
"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.
Here are the LIVE updates on the train accident:
Kanchanjungha Express-Goods Train Collide In Darjeeling: What We Know So Far
Darjeeling Train Accident Latest Updates
▪️ Goods train collides with Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express.
▪️ The accident took place at the Rangapani station near Jalpaiguri.
▪️ No casualties reported so far.
▪️ Rescue operations underway.
WATCH: "Situation Is Serious": Additional Superintendent Of Police Officer Darjeeling
WATCH: Sealdah Eastern Railway Sets Up Control Desk At Rangapani Station
Helpline Numbers For Sealdah, Guwahati, Katihar And Lumding Railway Station
Helpline Number at Sealdah
033-23508794
033-23833326
Helpline Number For Guwahati Station
03612731621
03612731622
03612731623
Helpline Number at Katihar
09002041952
9771441956
Help line Number at Lumding
03674263958
03674263831
03674263120
03674263126
03674263858
BREAKING: 5 Dead, 25 Injured After Kanchanjungha Express-Goods Train Collide
Police have confirmed that five passengers have been killed and over 25 others have been injured in the train accident.
Visuals From The Accident Site Show Mangled Train Coaches
"Unfortunate Accident, Rescue Ops On": Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw