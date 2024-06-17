Kanchanjunga Express Accident LIVE Updates: 5 Dead After Passenger Express-Goods Train Collide In West Bengal's Darjeeling

Kanchanjungha Express Collision Live: The impact of the collision derailed two coaches of the passenger train.

Train Accident in West Bengal Live: 5 people have been killed, 25 others have injured

Five people were killed and 25 passengers were injured after a good train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express travelling to Kolkata from Assam's Silchar in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The goods train rammed the passenger express from behind near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri.

The impact of the collision derailed two coaches of the passenger train. The Kanchanjunga Express is a daily train that connects Bengal with the Northeastern cities of Silchar and Agartala. This route is in the Chicken's Neck corridor, which connects the Northeast with the rest of the country.

"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

Jun 17, 2024 11:10 (IST)
Goods Train That Hit Kanchanjunga Express Had Overshot Signal
The good trains that hit a Kolkata-bound express train this morning in West Bengal's Darjeeling district had overshot the signal, officials said.
Jun 17, 2024 11:00 (IST)
Kanchanjungha Express-Goods Train Collide In Darjeeling: What We Know So Far
Darjeeling Train Accident Latest Updates

▪️ Goods train collides with Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express.
▪️ The accident took place at the Rangapani station near Jalpaiguri.
▪️ No casualties reported so far.
▪️ Rescue operations underway.
Jun 17, 2024 10:59 (IST)
WATCH: "Situation Is Serious": Additional Superintendent Of Police Officer Darjeeling

Jun 17, 2024 10:53 (IST)
WATCH: Sealdah Eastern Railway Sets Up Control Desk At Rangapani Station

Jun 17, 2024 10:51 (IST)
Helpline Numbers For Sealdah, Guwahati, Katihar And Lumding Railway Station
Helpline Number at Sealdah

033-23508794
033-23833326

Helpline Number For Guwahati Station 
03612731621
03612731622
03612731623

Helpline Number at Katihar
09002041952
9771441956

Help line Number at Lumding
03674263958
03674263831
03674263120
03674263126
03674263858
Jun 17, 2024 10:48 (IST)
BREAKING: 5 Dead, 25 Injured After Kanchanjungha Express-Goods Train Collide
Police have confirmed that five passengers have been killed and over 25 others have been injured in the train accident.
Jun 17, 2024 10:46 (IST)
Visuals From The Accident Site Show Mangled Train Coaches
Jun 17, 2024 10:40 (IST)
"Unfortunate Accident, Rescue Ops On": Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

