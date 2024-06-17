Kanchanjunga Express Accident LIVE Updates: 5 Dead After Passenger Express-Goods Train Collide In West Bengal's Darjeeling

Train Accident in West Bengal Live: 5 people have been killed, 25 others have injured

Five people were killed and 25 passengers were injured after a good train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express travelling to Kolkata from Assam's Silchar in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The goods train rammed the passenger express from behind near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri.

The impact of the collision derailed two coaches of the passenger train. The Kanchanjunga Express is a daily train that connects Bengal with the Northeastern cities of Silchar and Agartala. This route is in the Chicken's Neck corridor, which connects the Northeast with the rest of the country.

"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

Jun 17, 2024 11:10 (IST) Goods Train That Hit Kanchanjunga Express Had Overshot Signal

The good trains that hit a Kolkata-bound express train this morning in West Bengal's Darjeeling district had overshot the signal, officials said. The good trains that hit a Kolkata-bound express train this morning in West Bengal's Darjeeling district had overshot the signal, officials said.

Jun 17, 2024 11:00 (IST) Kanchanjungha Express-Goods Train Collide In Darjeeling: What We Know So Far

Darjeeling Train Accident Latest Updates

▪️ Goods train collides with Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express. ▪️ The accident took place at the Rangapani station near Jalpaiguri. ▪️ No casualties reported so far. ▪️ Rescue operations underway.

Jun 17, 2024 10:59 (IST) WATCH: "Situation Is Serious": Additional Superintendent Of Police Officer Darjeeling



"Five passengers have died, 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," says Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police.

Jun 17, 2024 10:53 (IST) WATCH: Sealdah Eastern Railway Sets Up Control Desk At Rangapani Station



Sealdah Eastern Railway sets up a control desk at Rangapani station after the Kanchenjunga Express train rammed by a goods train at Ruidhasa in Darjeeling district of West Bengal

Senior Ticket Collector, Raju Prashad Yadav says, "We haven't received any calls yet. Two...



Senior Ticket Collector, Raju Prashad Yadav says, "We haven't received any calls yet. Two... pic.twitter.com/TgBkiJsp9P - ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

Jun 17, 2024 10:51 (IST) Helpline Numbers For Sealdah, Guwahati, Katihar And Lumding Railway Station

Helpline Number at Sealdah

033-23508794 033-23833326

Helpline Number For Guwahati Station 03612731621 03612731622 03612731623

Helpline Number at Katihar 09002041952 9771441956

Help line Number at Lumding 03674263958 03674263831 03674263120 03674263126 03674263858

Jun 17, 2024 10:48 (IST) BREAKING: 5 Dead, 25 Injured After Kanchanjungha Express-Goods Train Collide

Police have confirmed that five passengers have been killed and over 25 others have been injured in the train accident.

Jun 17, 2024 10:46 (IST) Visuals From The Accident Site Show Mangled Train Coaches

