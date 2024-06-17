'Saw Bodies On Track': Eyewitness On Freak Train Collision In Bengal

West Bengal Train Accident: Locals were first to arrive at the accident site

At least eight people - including Railways staffers - were killed and 50 others were injured in a freak accident after a goods train ran into a passenger train this morning in West Bengal.

The accident occurred when the goods train rammed the Kanchanjunga Express from behind near Rangapani station in West Bengal after overshooting the signal.

The last three coaches of the express train - which was on its way from Agartala to Kolkata - were derailed and many more were affected, it is learnt.

Recounting the horror, a passenger said, "I was travelling in B1 coach of the Kanchanjunga Express when the train was hit. I have been rescued, I have suffered a head injury."

Another eyewitness said he saw two bodies on the track after the collision. "I saw two bodies on the track. The locals were first to arrive at the accident site," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and several other politicians have expressed anguish over the tragic incident.

The Prime Minister's Office has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The Railway Ministry has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who died in the accident, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.