2 Students Dead, Many Injured As School Van Hit By Train In Tamil Nadu

A school van carrying children was hit by a moving passenger train at a railway-level crossing in Cuddalore district on Tuesday, resulting in the death of two students. At least six more children were severely injured.

The tragic collision occurred around 7:45 am at a manned level crossing between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, raising serious questions about safety protocol and human error.

A senior police officer, speaking to NDTV, confirmed, "Two children from the village have died. Two others are being treated at the hospital."

Emergency services rushed the injured children to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitnesses report that the gate was open when the train arrived, although it remains unclear whether the railway staff responsible for the crossing was present at the time. A railway official, while confirming that it was a manned crossing and involved a passenger train, said, "We will come back with more details."

The incident has triggered outrage among locals and renewed calls for stringent safety checks at railway crossings, especially those used by school vehicles. An official inquiry is expected to be launched to determine whether negligence led to the devastating accident.