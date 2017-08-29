Mumbai Weather LIVE: City Prepares For 48 Hours Of 'Very Heavy' Rainfall

Mumbai: Mumbai is bracing for what weather officials believe could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain since July 26, 2005, when the city was paralysed by floods. It has been raining incessantly since morning and if it continues till high tide, the India's commercial capital could be in for another horror of flooding, traffic jams and long hours on the roads.
As per the Regional meteriological centre, Mumbai, the city will experience intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rain fall in a few places in the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.
Mumbai Police took to Twitter to urge citizens to contact them in case they are stuck on the road due to the heavy rains.
Waterlogging is causing delays on the Western line of Mumbai railways. A passenger waiting at the Bandra station says he has been waiting for an hour, without any information being provided on delays.
Sudhir Naik, Mumbai's Deputy Municipal Commissioner urged citizens to step out of their homes only if it is very important.
#MumbaiRains| Suburban train tracks submerged, Meteorological Department warns of 'extreme weather'- NDTV (@ndtv) August 29, 2017
LIVE updates: https://t.co/COJmDMmUa0pic.twitter.com/1BtcqnFWL7
#MumbaiRains | 'Typhoon-like weather' - Mumbai braces for heaviest rain since 2005 https://t.co/u72yjBtgfZpic.twitter.com/NhRpDjndVr- NDTV (@ndtv) August 29, 2017
Typhoon-like weather.Cancelling my flight to Delhi for an Indo Australian meeting.Telling my Aussie friends I'm 'Down Under' water in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1LBZJBr1Um- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2017
