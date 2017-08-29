Mumbai Weather LIVE: City Prepares For 48 Hours Of 'Very Heavy' Rainfall

Mumbai is bracing for what weather officials believe could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain since July 26, 2005, when the city was paralysed by floods. It has been raining incessantly since morning and if it continues till high tide, the India's commercial capital could be in for another horror of flooding, traffic jams and long hours on the roads.As per the Regional meteriological centre, Mumbai, the city will experience intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rain fall in a few places in the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.