Mumbai Weather LIVE: City Prepares For 48 Hours Of 'Very Heavy' Rainfall

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: August 29, 2017 14:10 IST
Mumbai Weather LIVE: City Prepares For 48 Hours Of 'Very Heavy' Rainfall
Mumbai:  Mumbai is bracing for what weather officials believe could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain since July 26, 2005, when the city was paralysed by floods. It has been raining incessantly since morning and if it continues till high tide, the India's commercial capital could be in for another horror of flooding, traffic jams and long hours on the roads.

As per the Regional meteriological centre, Mumbai, the city will experience intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rain fall in a few places in the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.


Aug 29, 2017
14:08 (IST)
Mumbai Police took to Twitter to urge citizens to contact them in case they are stuck on the road due to the heavy rains.
Aug 29, 2017
14:04 (IST)
Water entered the KEM hospital located in Parel in Mumbai.


Aug 29, 2017
14:02 (IST)
Waterlogging is causing delays on the Western line of Mumbai railways. A passenger waiting at the Bandra station says he has been waiting for an hour, without any information being provided on delays.
Aug 29, 2017
13:54 (IST)
Sudhir Naik, Mumbai's Deputy Municipal Commissioner urged citizens to step out of their homes only if it is very important.
Aug 29, 2017
13:37 (IST)
Aug 29, 2017
13:36 (IST)
Aug 29, 2017
13:34 (IST)
Aug 29, 2017
13:32 (IST)
