Navy Provides Shelter To Mumbaikars Stranded After Heavy Rains

The Western Naval Command today said it has made arrangements to provide shelter to Mumbaikars who were left stranded after heavy rains lashed the metropolis."WNC has made arrangements to provide shelter to stranded Mumbaikars at Colaba, Worli and Ghatkopar," a Navy spokesperson said."Shelters are being provided at Sagar Institute Colaba, INS Trata Worli, INS Hamla Marve and Material Organisation Ghatkopar," he added.Naval helicopters have been kept on standby to meet any eventuality after heavy rains battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the Navy said. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment."Seaking 42 C ready for day/night Search and Rescue. Medical teams and Divers ready for immediate deployment," the spokesperson tweeted.Five flood rescue teams and two diving teams are also ready to render assistance at different locations across Mumbai, he added.The metropolis received torrential rains the entire day today and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy showers tomorrow as well.