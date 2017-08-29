'Typhoon-Like Weather' - Mumbai Braces For Heaviest Rain Since 2005

Mumbai is submerged in waist-deep water after what weather officials believe could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain since July 26, 2005, when the city was devastated by flooding. What has been described as "typhoon-like weather" by industrialist Anand Mahindra has left roads flooded in large parts of the city; traffic has slowed down and trains are delayed.
Highlights
- Incessant rain in Mumbai since morning
- Weathermen believe rain could continue for 48 hours in some parts of city
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra called it "typhoon-like weather" in a tweet
It has been raining incessantly since morning and if it continues till high tide in the evening, India's commercial capital could be in for hours of flooding, traffic jams and stranded cars on the roads.
"Not a river, but a road," reported an NDTV correspondent at central Mumbai.
Weathermen believe the rain, heavier than average, could continue for at least 24 hours. "Heavy to very heavy rain" has been predicted for at least the next 24 hours in Mumbai and its suburbs.
In the past 12 hours, rain has flooded some low-lying areas and slowed down traffic. "Due to very heavy rain and water-logging on tracks", trains have been delayed by around 15 minutes, said the Railways Ministry.
Images showed cars crawling in ankle to knee-deep water and residents struggling to cross roads fearing potholes and uncovered drains.
Typhoon-like weather.Cancelling my flight to Delhi for an Indo Australian meeting.Telling my Aussie friends I'm 'Down Under' water in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1LBZJBr1Umanand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2017
Shobhaa De, who said she was stuck in traffic, said: "I can't remember a deluge of this scale in recent memiory."
Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming.Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017
Plan ahead. Stay safe.#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/gRXHzZuGnC
Flooding has been reported in the Sion, Dadar, Mumbai Central, Kurla, Andheri, Sakinaka areas.
"Every year it's the same story, the roads are bad anyway...rain brings double takleef (double the problem)," said a shopkeeper.