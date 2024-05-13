In Pics: Mumbai Sky Turns Murky After Massive Dust Storm, Rainfall

The sky over Mumbai's Marive Drive turns dark as rain clouds take over

Mumbai was hit by a massive dust storm and rainfall today as the city witnessed season's first rain. The sky of Mumbai turned murky after the dusty winds and dark clouds took over the city. The extreme weather led to disruption of Mumbai Airport ops, fallen trees and traffic coming to a standstill.

Operations at the Mumbai airport, one of the busiest airports in the country, have been hit due to the extreme weather

The sky over Mumbai turns dark as the rain clouds take over

In Mumbai's neighbouring Navi Mumbai, a tree fell on a busy road in the Aroli Sector 5 area

People take cover under a flyover as rainfall hits Mumbai

A misty spell takes over Mumbai after massive duststorm