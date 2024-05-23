Advertisement
COMEDK UGET 2024 Results To Be Out Tomorrow

COMEDK has been assigned the task of organising a common entrance test for admission to medical, engineering and dental colleges.

Read Time: 2 mins
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the date for the release of COMEDK UGET 2024 results. As per the notification on the official website of the COMEDK, the results will be announced on May 24, 2024. Students will be able to check their scores on the website from 2 pm. 

The registration process for counselling will soon begin after the announcement of the results.

The official notification reads, "Rank/ score cards will be available in candidate login from 2 pm of 24 May 2024.  Counselling registration will start soon."

COMEDK has been assigned the task of organising a common entrance test for admission to medical,  engineering and dental colleges. COMEDK entrance test and publication of test score and rank list will be followed by centralized counselling (Single window system). 

Steps to check results

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK 
  • Step 2: Click on the COMEDK UGET 2024 result link.
  • Step 3: Login using the roll number and other details.
  • Step 4: The COMEDK UGET scorecard will be displayed.
  • Step 5: Download the scorecard for the counselling purposes.
     

Comments

