COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Window Extended, Check Steps To Apply

COMEDK Counselling Registration 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the last date for counselling registration. Candidates who have qualified in the exam can register on the official website, comedk.org, until June 24 to secure admission in Karnataka's top engineering, medical, and dental colleges. Earlier, the last date to register for COMEDK counselling was June 18.

To register for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025, candidates must log in using their application number and password through the candidate login portal.

COMEDK Counselling 2025: Steps To Enroll For Seat Allocation

To participate in the seat allocation process, candidates need to register for counselling, upload the necessary documents, and pay the required fee within the prescribed deadline.

Step 1: Go to the official COMEDK website, comedk.org

Step 2: Log in using your credentials and locate the counselling registration option in the student dashboard.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form and proceed to make the counselling fee payment.

Step 4: Navigate to the 'Document Upload' section.

Step 5: Upload all requested documents as per the guidelines and submit the form.

Step 6: Save or take a screenshot of the submission confirmation page for future reference.

Step 7: Review the eligibility criteria to participate in COMEDK online counselling.

Counselling Rounds And Seat Allotment Process

The 2025 counselling process for COMEDK UGET will be conducted in three rounds. Seats will be allotted based on the candidates' filled choices and the availability of seats in each round.

Applicants who are not allotted a seat in the first round can still participate in the subsequent rounds, depending on their previously submitted choices. Additionally, a separate counselling session will be held for students who pass the Class 12 supplementary examination conducted by the PUC Board, to allocate any remaining vacant seats.

