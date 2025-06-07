COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test 2025 Rank Cards Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially released the rank cards for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. Those who have cleared the exam can access their rank cards by visiting the official website, comedk.org. The rank card includes key details such as candidate's details, qualifying scores, and result status. The COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on May 10 and again on May 25 for certain candidates whose original test centres were impacted by Operation Sindhoor.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result: Here's How To Download Rank Card

Go to the COMEDK official website - comedk.org

Click on the "COMEDK UGET 2025 Candidate Login" link

Enter your registration number and other required credentials

Download the COMEDK rank card and take a printout for future reference

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result: Counselling Schedule And Process

Qualified candidates will have to register for the counselling process and submit the required documents to secure admission to medical, engineering, and dental colleges. The complete counselling schedule is available on COMEDK's official website. Registration for COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling (Round 1) will begin on June 9 at 4 PM and conclude on June 18 at 2 PM. The scorecard will be valid for one academic year. The cutoff list will be released after the registration process is completed.

COMEDK 2025 Marking Scheme:

Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer. There is no negative marking. However, in the case of a tie, the candidate with the least number of incorrect responses will be given preference. If needed, additional tie-breaking methods may be used, according to the Consortium.

The provisional answer key was released on May 28, and objections were accepted until May 30. The final answer key was published on June 4.