COMEDK UGET 2025 Result Announced; Rank Cards To Be Released At 2 PM Today

COMEDK UGET 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially declared the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their rank cards from 2 PM today by logging into the official website, comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 exam, conducted on May 10, is a state-level entrance test for admission to various engineering programmes offered by over 150 participating institutions across Karnataka. The counselling process for qualified candidates is scheduled to begin from June 9, 2025.

Steps To Download COMEDK UGET 2025 Rank Card

Step 1. Visit the official COMEDK website - comedk.org

Step 2. Go to the "Candidate Login" section on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your registered credentials (User ID and Password)

Step 4. Submit the details to access your result

Step 5. Download and print the rank card for future reference

The exam comprised 180 objective-type questions divided across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Candidates were awarded one mark per correct answer, and there was no negative marking.

Admission Process And Counselling

With the results now declared, COMEDK will proceed with a centralised counselling process through a Single Window System to allocate seats in engineering colleges. Further details regarding the counselling schedule, document verification, and seat allotment will be available on the COMEDK website shortly.

Counseling registration and document upload for the COMEDK UGET 2025 will commence on June 9, 2025, at 4 pm and will continue until June 18, 2025, at 2 pm. During this period, candidates are required to complete their registration and upload the necessary documents.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly monitor their emails and the official website for further notifications, including counselling updates and documentation requirements.