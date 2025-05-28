COMEDK UGET 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Until May 30

COMEDK UGET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, comedk.org, and raise objections until May 30, 2025.



COMEDK UGET 2025: How To Download Provisional Answer Key

Step 1. Go to the official website of COMEDK- comedk.org

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the 'Candidate's login' portal

Step 3. A new page would open

Step 4. Login using the asked credentials

Step 5. Click on 'Submit'

Step 6. COMEDK 2025 provisional answer Key will appear on the screen

Step 7. Check and download the Provisional answer key

Step 8. Take a hard copy for future reference

To challenge the answer key, candidates must log in using their application number and password, select the question(s) they wish to dispute, provide supporting documents, and pay a fee of Rs. 500 per question. If the objection is upheld, the fee will be refunded.

The final answer key will be published on June 4, 2025, at 12 noon. Subsequently, scorecards will be available for download from June 7, 2025, at 2 pm.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 exam, held on May 10, consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each correct answer carries one mark, with no negative marking.

Candidates are advised to regularly check their email and the official website for updates regarding the answer key, objections, and result announcements.

