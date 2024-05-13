Tin Roof Flies Off Seven-Story Mumbai Building Amid Heavy Rain, Winds

The tin roof of a building in Mumbai's Kanjur Marg suburb was blown off and fell down the seven-floor structure Monday evening, as the city was buffeted by a dust storm, strong winds, and the first rainfall of the season.

The 40-second video shows a large tin sheet, one of several covering the roof of the building in the Aditya Society, flapping dangerously in the wind amid heavy rainfall. Fifteen seconds into the video a particularly strong gust picks up the sheet and tosses it around like a piece of cardboard.

The sheet, which appears to measure at least 50 feet in length, is thrown around on the roof before it is slowly pushed over the edge, dragging what seemed to be a steel superstructure and at least two other smaller sheets with it as it falls off the building.

It is not yet clear if the falling tin sheets injured or killed anyone or caused any damage.

Meanwhile, in an even more shocking video a massive billboard was pushed over by strong winds in Mumbai's Ghatkopar East, trapping seven people as it fell on what seemed to be a petrol station.

READ | Video: Massive Billboard Falls In Dust Storm, Some Feared Trapped

Multiple videos have emerged online since the sudden change in weather in Mumbai, first showing the city skyline darkening ominously with plumes of dust and strong winds swirling around before the rain broke, bringing with it stronger winds.

The weather office, in an update, said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 km/hr are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar and Thane during the next three-four hours.

The strong winds also caused trees to fall in several areas of the city. Flight operations at Mumbai airport have been suspended as a result of the weather.

READ | Massive Dust Storm, Season's First Rain In Mumbai, Airport Ops Affected

In neighbouring Navi Mumbai too, a tree fell on a busy road in the Aroli Sector 5 area.

No one was injured but the traffic stopped and commuters parked their vehicles at a safe distance as heavy winds continued to hit the city.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.