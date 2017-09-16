Fire Breaks Out At RK Studio In Mumbai's Chembur

RK Studio houses the logistics of the RK Films production company, both established by and named after Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor.

Mumbai | | Updated: September 16, 2017 16:26 IST
Fire at RK Studio: Six fire tenders and five water tankers have been pressed into service

Mumbai:  Fire broke out at the famous RK Studio in Mumbai's Chembur this afternoon, a senior fire brigade official said.

Six fire tenders and five water tankers have been pressed into service to douse the flames, said the official.

P S Rahangdale, the chief of the Mumbai fire brigade, said an alert call was received by the department around 2.22 pm and fire fighters reached the spot within five minutes.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, decoration equipment in the 100x80 sq ft area on the ground floor of the building," he said.

The efforts to douse the blaze were on and later the cause of the fire will be ascertained after a proper inquiry, said another official.

