Why The Kapoors Won't Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi After Selling RK Studio

Randhir Kapoor with Ranbir and Rajiv Kapoor at 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at RK Studio.

It appears that the Kapoors bid their final goodbye to Bappa during the Ganesh Utsav last year as Randhir Kapoor recently told Times Of India that there won't be any Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for them this year. The Kapoors annually hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the iconic RK Studio, which they sold off earlier this year after incurring heavy losses on the property following a deadly fire at the premises. Randhir Kapoor said that hosting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at RK Studio was a tradition started by his actor father Raj Kapoor and now, they do not have a property spacious enough to celebrate the Ganesh Utsav on a similar large scale.

"That was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studio hi nahi raha... to kahan karenge? Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don't have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studio. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can't continue with the tradition anymore," Randhir Kapoor told Times Of India.

Ranbir Kapoor at Ganesh Chturthi celebrations at RK Studio last year.

Rishi Kapoor also attended the final Ganesh Utsav at RK Studio

Ranbir Kapoor during the visrajan procession on the final day of Ganesh Utsav 2018

The Kapoors welcomed Bappa with the rest of India with pomp and show at the RK Studio for the entire duration of the festival. A section of the studio remained open for public for darshan and morning and evening aartis were held at the makeshift pandal daily. On the final day of the festival, the Kapoors took out a procession to bid adieu to Bappa.

Apart from Randhir Kapoor, his brothers Rajiv and Rishi Kapoor, nephew Ranbir Kapoor and several other family members participated in the festivities.

