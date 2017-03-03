SBI PO 2017: What To Study For Preliminary Examination

EMAIL PRINT SBI PO 2017: What To Study For Preliminary Examination New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) released notification for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in February 2017. For selection of Probationary Officers, SBI conducts the selection process in three phases. The first phase is the preliminary examination which is qualifying in nature. The Preliminary exam is a computer based test which consists of objective type questions. There would be three sections in the test and a total of 100 questions. The test will be of one hour duration. Candidates who qualify Preliminary exam only will be called for the Main examination.



In this article we will address what a candidate should study for SBI PO 2017 Preliminary Examination. Preliminary Exam has three sections: English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

While there are 30 questions in the English Language section, there are 35 questions in Quantitative Aptitude and Logical reasoning section each. The expected syllabus for each section is given below.



English Language



For English Language section, a candidate should cover the following topics: English Grammar (Tense, Articles, Preposition, Conjunction, Voice, Speech etc.)

Parajumbles

Cloze Test

Vocabulary

Reading Comprehension

Quantitative Aptitude



For Quantitative aptitude section, a candidate should cover the following topics: Numbers: Number system, HCF, LCM, Number Series, Simplification

Arithmetic: Average, Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Speed, Time and Distance, Time and Work

Modern Math: Probability, Permutation and Combination

Mensuration: Area, Perimeter, Volume

Data Interpretation: Bar charts, Pie charts, Line graphs, Caselets

Logical Reasoning



For Logical reasoning section, a candidate should cover the following topics: Syllogism

Seating Arrangement

Number and Alphabet Puzzle

Blood Relation

Number Series

Statement and Argument

Passage and Conclusion

Coding and Decoding

Order and Ranking

Direction Sense

