SBI PO 2017: What To Study For Preliminary Examination

In this article we will address what a candidate should study for SBI PO 2017 Preliminary Examination. Preliminary Exam has three sections:
- English Language
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Reasoning Ability
While there are 30 questions in the English Language section, there are 35 questions in Quantitative Aptitude and Logical reasoning section each. The expected syllabus for each section is given below.
English Language
For English Language section, a candidate should cover the following topics:
- English Grammar (Tense, Articles, Preposition, Conjunction, Voice, Speech etc.)
- Parajumbles
- Cloze Test
- Vocabulary
- Reading Comprehension
Quantitative Aptitude
For Quantitative aptitude section, a candidate should cover the following topics:
- Numbers: Number system, HCF, LCM, Number Series, Simplification
- Arithmetic: Average, Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Speed, Time and Distance, Time and Work
- Modern Math: Probability, Permutation and Combination
- Mensuration: Area, Perimeter, Volume
- Data Interpretation: Bar charts, Pie charts, Line graphs, Caselets
Logical Reasoning
For Logical reasoning section, a candidate should cover the following topics:
- Syllogism
- Seating Arrangement
- Number and Alphabet Puzzle
- Blood Relation
- Number Series
- Statement and Argument
- Passage and Conclusion
- Coding and Decoding
- Order and Ranking
- Direction Sense
- Venn Diagram
Click here for more Jobs News