SBI PO 2017: What To Study For Preliminary Examination

Edited by | Updated: March 03, 2017 18:23 IST
New Delhi:  State Bank of India (SBI) released notification for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in February 2017. For selection of Probationary Officers, SBI conducts the selection process in three phases. The first phase is the preliminary examination which is qualifying in nature. The Preliminary exam is a computer based test which consists of objective type questions. There would be three sections in the test and a total of 100 questions. The test will be of one hour duration. Candidates who qualify Preliminary exam only will be called for the Main examination.

In this article we will address what a candidate should study for SBI PO 2017 Preliminary Examination. Preliminary Exam has three sections:
  • English Language 
  • Quantitative Aptitude 
  • Reasoning Ability 

While there are 30 questions in the English Language section, there are 35 questions in Quantitative Aptitude and Logical reasoning section each.  The expected syllabus for each section is given below. 

English Language

For English Language section, a candidate should cover the following topics:
  • English Grammar (Tense, Articles, Preposition, Conjunction, Voice, Speech etc.)
  • Parajumbles
  • Cloze Test
  • Vocabulary
  • Reading Comprehension

Quantitative Aptitude

For Quantitative aptitude section, a candidate should cover the following topics:
  • Numbers: Number system, HCF, LCM, Number Series, Simplification
  • Arithmetic: Average, Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, Speed, Time and Distance, Time and Work
  • Modern Math: Probability, Permutation and Combination
  • Mensuration: Area, Perimeter, Volume
  • Data Interpretation: Bar charts, Pie charts, Line graphs, Caselets

Logical Reasoning

For Logical reasoning section, a candidate should cover the following topics:
  • Syllogism
  • Seating Arrangement
  • Number and Alphabet Puzzle
  • Blood Relation
  • Number Series
  • Statement and Argument
  • Passage and Conclusion
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Order and Ranking
  • Direction Sense
  • Venn Diagram
