Travelling To Europe? Schengen Visa Fees To Cost More From June

Starting June 11, obtaining a Schengen visa for travel to Europe will come at a higher cost, as the European Commission has approved a fee increase. The fee for adults will rise from 80 euros to 90 euros, while for children, it will increase from 40 euros to 45 euros. This change affects nationals from various countries, including South Africa, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and China, who require the Schengen visa for tourism or family visits spanning up to 90 days in 28 European countries.

The European Union attributes this fee adjustment to rising inflation within its member states. The decision follows the Commission's routine revision of Schengen visa fees every three years. Additionally, the EU is considering further fee hikes for countries displaying insufficient cooperation on readmission, potentially increasing costs to 135 euros for non-cooperative countries.

Despite the fee increase, the Schengen visa facilitation agreements remain unaffected unless explicitly referenced in the Visa Code. These agreements dictate specific provisions regarding visa fees.

The adjustment in visa fees arrives amidst broader global immigration updates. For instance, the United Kingdom has experienced a surge in net migration, prompting the government to implement measures to manage immigration levels, particularly regarding student dependents and overseas workers' income thresholds.

Meanwhile, Australia commemorates 75 years of welcoming immigrants, with nearly 6 million individuals from 200 countries obtaining Australian citizenship since 1949. The country has also increased its refugee and humanitarian programmes, signalling a commitment to humanitarian assistance and immigration reform.

In Japan, a new Digital Nomad Visa is set to launch, offering six-month visas to eligible individuals earning a specified income, joining several countries worldwide catering to remote workers.

As immigration policies evolve globally, travellers and migrants should remain vigilant against scams and misinformation. Authorities in countries like New Zealand caution against fraudulent job offers and urge individuals to use approved immigration pathways.

In response to the changing immigration landscape, airlines like Turkish Airlines and Etihad Airways are introducing new services and partnerships to enhance passenger experiences, while Japan implements visitor caps at Mount Fuji to preserve its environment from overtourism.