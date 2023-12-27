State Bank Of India Releases Admit Card For Junior Associate Exam

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the call letter for students appearing in the preliminary examination for the recruitment of junior associate (customer support and sales) and clerk. The candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the SBI to download the call letter. The last date for downloading the call letter is January 12, 2024.

Candidates will be required to enter their registration details such as registration number and date of birth for downloading. The link to download is activated on the website of the bank.

The examination schedule can be accessed on sbi.co.in. As per the date sheet, the exams will be held on January 5, 6, 11, and 12. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8,773 vacant positions. The SBI clerk main exam is likely to take place in February 2024.

The selection process for the post involves an online test, including preliminary and main exams, as well as a test in the specified opted local language. The online preliminary exam, comprising objective tests for 100 marks, will be conducted over a duration of 1 hour, covering three sections: English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The initial basic pay for the shortlisted candidates will be Rs 19,900 for graduates and Rs 17,900 for others, with two additional increments for graduates.