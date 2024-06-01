Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Polling To Begin At 7 am

Elections 2024 Phase 7 Voting: Polling will begin at 7am and end at 6pm.
Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the prominent leaders contesting in this phase.
Voting will begin at 7 am across 57 constituencies spanning seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to decide the fates of 904 candidates in the fray. The campaigning for the polls concluded on Thursday with top leaders holding massive rallies across the country.
Thirteen seats in both Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Chandigarh go to polls today.
Apart from PM Modi, who is contesting from Varanasi, other top BJP candidates include Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar's Patna Sahib and actor Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.
Congress' Manish Tewari is contesting from Chandigarh while Vikramaditya Singh is in the fray from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Ajay Rai from Varanasi. Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee is contesting from Diamond Harbour.
Here are the latest updates on Phase 7 of Lok Sabha Elections:
State Constituency
Uttar Pradesh 13
Punjab 13
West Bengal 9
Bihar 8
Odisha 6
Himachal Pradesh 4
Jharkhand 3
Chandigarh 1
Total 57
PM Narendra Modi Varanasi
Anurag Thakur Hamirpur
Ravi Shankar Prasad Patna Sahib
Kangana Ranaut Mandi
Manish Tewari Chandigarh
Vikramaditya Singh Mandi
Abhishek Banerjee Diamond Harbour