Exclusive: BJP Chief On The Issues He Voted For In Lok Sabha Polls 2024

BJP President JP Nadda today said that he cast his vote to make India even stronger and self-reliant. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mr Nadda said that the people of India are hopeful about the country's future under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I voted to make the country stronger, and self-reliant. The way India has progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So not just us, but crores of people now see an India different from how it was 10 years ago and are hopeful about the future," Mr Nadda said.

"10 years ago, people had given up on politics and politicians. Now those people have placed their hopes on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are moving ahead," he added.

The 63-year-old also dismissed the Opposition's claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would change the Constitution if voted to power. He said that the Congress when Indira Gandhi was the PM, changed the Preamble of the Constitution themselves in 1976 and were now trying to raise the issue to divide the voters.

"Congress never works on a positive note. They never the country any positive message. They work with obstacle-creating powers, and always try to find issues that will divide the society," Mr Nadda said.

"Congress does not like when they see something that will unite the country and take it forward. Congress only wants to divide the society and keep playing vote bank politics," the BJP chief added.

The BJP is hoping to win a third consecutive term and is up against a united Opposition, who are contesting under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

The BJP and its allies won 352 of the 543 seats in India's lower house of parliament, Lok Sabha, in the last election in 2019 with the BJP alone winning 303 seats. The BJP is expecting to sweep the election this time, eyeing a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He headlines the contest, followed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is largely considered the face of the opposition.