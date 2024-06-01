Congress Reverses Decision to Stay Away From TV Debates On Exit Polls, Says INDIA Bloc Will Participate

The Congress had announced yesterday that it would stay away from the "slugfest" that follows exit polls.

The Congress has reversed its decision to stay away from this evening's exit polls at a meeting with allies of the INDIA bloc. "INDIA alliance decided to participate in the exit polls and we will get no less than 295 seats," party chief Mallikarjun Kharge declared after the meeting, which took place at his home earlier today. Mr Kharge, who earlier said his party is expecting to win 128 seats, said the fresh figure was arrived at after discussions with allies.

All parties, except Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, had participated in the meeting.

"INDIA parties met and decided to expose the bjp and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls," posted party spokesperson Pawan Khera on X, formerly Twitter. "After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening," his post read.

The Congress had announced yesterday that it would stay away from the "slugfest" that follows exit polls. Mr Khera had said nothing can be gained by speculation. "The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he had said in a statement shared on X.

The Congress decision had drawn massive jeers from the BJP camp. Both BJP chief JP Nadda and the party's chief strategist and Union Minister Amit Shah said it was obvious that the Opposition has conceded defeat.

In a Hindi post on X, formerly Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Congress has come to know about its huge defeat, so with what face will it face the media and the public now? Therefore, Congress is running away from the exit polls. I want to tell the Congress party not to run away, face the defeat and introspect".

"It doesn't behove India's Grand Old Party to behave like a child, whose toy has been taken away. One expects a certain level of maturity from the largest political party in the Opposition," Mr Nadda had posted.

After today's Opposition meeting, the Congress said they have worked out a guideline to be followed by candidates and party workers during the counting. "We will go to the Election Commission in a delegation and meet them to discuss ensure proper instructions are followed," Mr Kharge said after the 2.5-hour discussion.

While the official reason cited for the meeting was to devise a strategy for the counting day at state and district levels, sources indicated the focus was on keeping the flock together -- a crucial point given the Opposition calculations of numbers. "We are united and will remain united. Don't try to divide us," Mr Kharge said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, concluded his 45-hour meditation retreat at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari and is heading back to Delhi.