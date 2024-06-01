In Pics: Top Leaders, Candidates, Actors Vote In Final Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls

Top politicians, candidates and Bollywood actors voted in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections today. Polling was held in 57 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory.

Thirteen seats in both Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Chandigarh go to polls today.

At 1pm, 40% voter turnout was recorded across seven states and Chandigarh. Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout of over 35% while Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest at 48.6%.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shows his inked finger after casting his vote.

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the polling station in Bihar with his family.

Actor Kangana Ranaut and BJP candidate from Mandi casts her vote in Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared a picture showing his inked finger after voting.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur cast his vote at a polling station in Himachal Pradesh.

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty shows his inked finger outside a polling station in West Bengal. the actor who waited in a long queue to cast his vote said he was fulfilling his "duty" as a "BJP cadre".

BJP President JP Nadda said he cast his vote to make India even stronger and self-reliant. "Congress never works on a positive note. They never the country any positive message. They work with obstacle-creating powers, and always try to find issues that will divide the society," Mr Nadda told NDTV.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi holds up his voter identification documents in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station in Bihar.