Minor In Pune Porsche Case To Be Questioned In Mother's Presence

Pune Porsche case: The accused minor's mother has been arrested

The minor accused in the Pune Porsche case will finally be questioned as the police are going to take his arrested mother to meet him in the juvenile shelter home where he is kept, sources said today.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has allowed the police to question the minor for two hours. The boy and his mother will be questioned together, sources.

A minor can be questioned in the presence of his or her parents under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The police have found that she replaced her son's blood samples with hers to hoodwink investigators, as the boy was seen on CCTV drinking in a bar before the accident that killed two 24-year-old techies happened.

"We will conduct the minor's inquiry inside the home in the presence of his mother," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade had said.

The minor's father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, and grandfather Surendra Agarwal have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame.

Dr Ajay Taware, head of department of forensic medicine at Sassoon General Hospital, medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor, and employee Atul Ghatkamble were also arrested for allegedly swapping the boy's blood samples with that of his mother to show he was not drunk at the time of the accident.

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar after the Porsche allegedly being driven by the boy, who the police claim was drunk, rammed their two-wheeler.

The police have said about a dozen calls were exchanged between Vishal Agarwal and Dr Ajay Taware while samples were being collected for testing for alcohol consumption.

Dr Halnor and Ghatkamble got Rs 3 lakh from Dr Taware to change the blood samples, a senior police officer had said.