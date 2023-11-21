Check Direct Recruitment For Various Jobs At Union Public Service Commission

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various job positions through direct recruitment. The deadline for applying is November 30, 2023. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is December 1, 2023.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC to check the eligibility and pay scale of the jobs.

The vacancies are open for the following positions.

Assistant Director (Agriculture) in Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre (MNCFC), Pusa New Delhi, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

The post is permanent. General Central Service Group- 'A' Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The maximum age limit of the candidate should not be more than 35 years.

Essential educational qualifications-

MSc in Agronomy or Crop Physiology or Agricultural Physics or Agricultural Meteorology from a recognized University.

Job role

In season satellite data analysis for area estimation, change detection, data base compilation, inventory of image data, ancillary data, GIS data base, upgradation, stratification and sampling upgradation. (ii) Ground Truthing (GT) collection and Planning. (iii) Yield Forecasting using agromet and spectral models. (iv) Optimal combination of different source data. (v) Establish mechanism for data downloading and uploading. (vi) Research and Development activities related to remote sensing applications in agriculture.





Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Cypher)(DCIO/Cypher) in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs

The post is permanent.

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The maximum age limit should not exceed more than 35 years.

Educational qualification

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Computer Engineering/Computer Science/ Computer Technology/Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology from a recognised University or Institute. Candidates with a Master's Degree in Mathematics or Mathematical Statistics or Statistics or Computer Science or Computer Application or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute can also apply.

Job role

Coding and decoding of secret message and supervision of Cypher Section.





Assistant Hydrogeologist in Central Ground Water Board, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

The post is permanent.

Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The maximum age to apply is 35 years.

Educational Qualification-Master of Science Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Earth Science and Resource Management or Hydrogeology or Master of Technology in Engineering Geology from a recognized University.

Job role

Undertake Reappraisal Hydrogeological Surveys, Monitoring of Hydrograph Network Station. To undertake artificial recharge studies conjunctive use, water shed management pollution, mathematical modeling studies etc. Periodic Ground Water Resource assessment, Data collection, preparation of hydrogeological maps, atlases. Assistance in organising workshops/seminars/exhibitions etc.