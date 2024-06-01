UGC-NET 2024 Schedule Out, Exam To Be Held On June 18

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2024 exam. The exam will be conducted on June 18, 2024 in two shifts. The shift 1 exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the shift 2 exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC-NET will be conducted for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode. The complete schedule of the exam can be checked on the official website of the NTA.

The notification regarding intimation of city of exam centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and www.nta.ac.in, prior to 10 days of exam.

The exam is conducted for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD.

The UGC-NET is a crucial examination that determines eligibility for various academic pursuits, including the award of the Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as an assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

The exam is being conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 2018 onwards. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year in June and December.

Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned universities/colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor.