SBI PO Exam: Appearing In Prelims Doesn't Count As A Chance

SBI PO prelims exam: Appearing in prelims exam doesn't count as a chance

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts a series of exams every year for selecting candidates for appointment as probationary officers (PO). Candidates are selected for SBI PO post on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

However, SBI limits the number of times candidates can take the exam. The number of chances will be counted from the examination held on 18.04.2010, the SBI has said.

Candidates who have already appeared for the maximum number of permissible chances are not eligible to apply, the bank has said.

Appearing in the preliminary exam will not be counted as a chance, it has also said. However, it has added that in the years in which only one written examination has been held (which means in years where no preliminary examination has been held), appearing in this examination will be counted as a chance.

Candidates belonging to general and economically weaker section (EWS) are allowed to take 4 attempts in the SBI PO exam.

There is no restriction in number of attempts for candidates belonging to SC, SC (PwD), ST and ST (PwD) .

For candidates belonging to OBC, OBC (PwD), general (PwD) and EWS (PwD) categories can appear for the SBI PO exam seven times.

