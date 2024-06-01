Mother Of Pune Teen, Who Ran Over 2 Techies With Porsche, Arrested

In the latest development in the Pune Porsche crash case, Pune police have arrested the mother of the teen accused of running over two people while driving the luxury car. The mother swapped her blood sample in order to prove that her son wasn't drunk when the accident occurred, police said.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the accident investigation has revealed that the minor's blood samples were replaced with those of his mother.

Two techies were killed on May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar after a Porsche allegedly being driven by the drunk minor rammed into their two wheeler.

While the 17-year-old minor has been sent to an observation home, his father and grandfather have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame.

The investigation revealed efforts by the influential family to cover up the crime. They first tried to convince their family driver to take the blame for the chilling crash in lieu of cash. When he denied, they kidnapped him and kept forcing him to confess.

There were also irregularities in the 17-year-old's medical examination at the state-run Sassoon Hospital and the Maharashtra Medical Education had appointed a three-member committee headed by Dr Pallavi Sapale, dean of Mumbai-based Grants Medical College, to look into the matter.

The teen's mother had earlier appeared in a video message in which she had said that a viral video purportedly featuring her son was fake. She had also appealed to the police to "protect" her son and broke down on camera.

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Kostha, 24-year-old engineers from Madhya Pradesh, were killed when a speeding Porsche hit their bike late on May 19. The teen, alleged to be driving the car drunk, was out on bail within 15 hours on conditions widely described as flimsy -- he was asked to write a 300-word essay, told to work with traffic cops for 15 days and seek treatment for his drinking habit.

Amid growing outrage, the Juvenile Justice Board modified its order and sent him to an observation home till June 5, as a decision is taken on the police plea for permission to try the teen as an adult.