OSSC 2024 Recruitment Calendar For June To August Out, Details Here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule for various upcoming recruitment tests to be held in June, July, and August 2024. Registered candidates can access the schedule on the official website, ossc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the CTSRE 2023 Preliminary exam is on June 9, the Combined Graduate Level preliminary exam (CGL 2023) is on June 23, and the OSSC VSA Computer Skill Test is on June 12.

Exams in June:

Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 (Except JE Civil and JE Mechanical)

Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist, and Data Entry Operator-2023

Vital Statistics Assistant under the Directorate of Health Intelligence & Vital Statistics, Odisha

Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2023

Exams in July:

Assistant Training Officer under DTET, 2024

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts, 2024

System Assistant under Odisha Information Commission, 2024

Exams in August:

Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 For JE (Civil) & JE (Mechanical)

Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts, 2023

Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2023

Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 (Junior Mining Officer, Junior MVI & Tracer)

OSSC 2024 Exam Schedule: Steps To Download

Visit the official OSSC website at ossc.gov.in.

Select the link to the exam calendar for June, July, and August 2024.

The exam schedule for the specified months will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download it.

Print the exam schedule for future reference.